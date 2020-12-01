Special Weather Statement issued December 01 at 3:24AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

South Side

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 9 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 8 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

East Maui

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 8 mph.

Lanai City

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 11 mph.

Looking Ahead