For the first time, keiki in Hawaiʻi will be able to participate in the US Postal Serviceʻs popular Operation Santa letter writing program.

The program enables volunteers to “adopt” letters and fulfill Christmas wishes by sending gifts in Santa’s place.

To participate in the program, all keiki need to do is write a letter to Santa, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address and mail it to the USPS Operation Santa address: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888.

Letters writers must stamp and address their letters correctly and include a return address. They should list specific wishes—including sizes, styles, colors, titles and names.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Letters must be mailed by Dec. 15. Letters will be available for adoption beginning Dec. 4.

Hawaiʻi residents are encouraged to go online at USPSOperationSanta.com and adopt a letter to help a child have a happy holiday. Letters can be filtered by state. Details about the program also are available on the website.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.