West Vineyard Street will be fully closed between Market and Church streets starting on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

The closure is expected to continue through January 2021, according to an announcement issued by the County of Maui Department of Management.

Department representatives say the closure will reduce the amount of time needed to complete this portion of Vineyard Street, which is part of the ongoing Wailuku Town Improvements Project.

Crews from MIRA Image Construction LLC will work on upgrades for the area, specifically improvements to roads, sidewalks, water and sewer lines, drainage systems, and putting existing overhead electrical and communication lines underground.

Motorists traveling on W. Vineyard from High Street will be detoured around the construction area back to W. Vineyard Street via Church, Main and Market streets.

Portions of the Municipal Parking Lot will remain open during construction. However, the only entrance to the parking lot will be from Market Street, and the only exits will be at Market and Church streets. The entrance and exit to the parking lot from W. Vineyard Street will be closed permanently.

Detour signs will be posted for motorists. The County of Maui advises drivers to plan ahead and consider using alternate routes. Pedestrian access to businesses and apartments along Vineyard Street will be provided. Passenger drop-off and loading areas will be designated along Market Street for those businesses and apartments.

Special duty officers will be on site to help ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists by assisting with lane closures and traffic control.