Maui County Federal Credit Union raised more than $8,000 in support of Maui Health Foundation’s Kōkua for a Cause campaign, supporting breast cancer prevention for individuals on Maui by providing life-saving mammograms and biopsies for individuals who are uninsured or under insured.

Mammograms are the international gold-standard in breast cancer prevention and help to find cancer when it is small, allowing more treatment options and a better chance of recovery. While biopsies are necessary to determine the presence of breast cancer.

SPONSORED VIDEO

One in eight women in the United States develops breast cancer and it is the most common cancer affecting the women of Maui County. In 2019 alone there were an estimated 1,280 new cases and 160 women who died of breast cancer throughout the State of Hawaii.

Maui Health Foundation Chief Development Officer, Melinda Sweany shares, “We want to thank Maui County Federal Credit Union, and especially its employees and members, for their support of Kokua for a Cause. Because of their efforts and incredible commitment to assisting and protecting women on Maui, we will be able to provide 260 screenings or other vital, life-saving procedures to those who are most vulnerable. We know it is a challenging time for our island community and we are beyond grateful for the MCFCU ‘ohana and all they have contributed to breast cancer awareness and prevention on Maui.”

“We are proud to be able to support Maui Health Foundation’s efforts to help women in need receive necessary preventative breast cancer care.” says Maui County Federal Credit Union President/CEO, Gary Fukuroku. “It has been heartwarming to witness the tremendous outpouring of support from our members and employees even during these difficult times. It is testament to the commitment of our Maui community to help each other in whatever ways we are able.”