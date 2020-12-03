December 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 3, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated December 3, 5:01 AM
Photo: Chris Archer

High Surf Warning issued December 03 at 3:23AM HST until December 03 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 70. Light east southeast wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light east northeast wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

