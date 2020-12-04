December 04, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 4, 2020, 5:02 AM HST · Updated December 4, 5:02 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind.
South Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Upcountry
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov