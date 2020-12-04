A resident and two dogs were displaced following a house fire in Makawao early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Puʻuomalei Road at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2020.

Units from Engine 5, Engine 13, Rescue 10 and Hazmat 10 worked to control the fire and search the structure for any possible occupants.

The fire was brought under control at 3:03 a.m. and was extinguished at 5:14 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage and the cause remains under investigation.