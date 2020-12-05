A Colorado man was arrested on Maui on Saturday morning for alleged violation of Rules and Orders relating to quarantine.

Dalton Hielscher, 23, arrived on Maui on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, but police say he did not have a negative pre-travel Covid 19 test, as required under Governor Ige’s sixteenth emergency proclamation.

According to police, Heilscher began his mandatory 14-day travel quarantine, at a Kahului hotel, but when he was contacted by the quarantine call center on Saturday, he indicated he had to check out of the hotel and did not have any means for accommodations for the remainder of the mandatory quarantine.

Hielscher was subsequently arrested at 11:19 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Heilscher voluntarily elected to return to Colorado and was transported by police to the airport for his departure.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In Maui County, there are current travel restrictions and mask mandates.

“Please, remember if you’re a visitor or returning resident to Maui, to check the most current emergency proclamations issued by Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino, and other travel requirements at Hawaii.gov and Mauicounty.gov,” police said.