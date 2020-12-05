World-famous, award-winning musician Mick Fleetwood donated a Wm. Knabe & Co. Baltimore Fleetwood family piano to Maui Memorial Medical Center on behalf of late beloved musician Willie K.

Fleetwood, best known as the drummer, co-founder, and leader of the rock band Fleetwood Mac, has lived on Maui for about 20 years. He served on the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors for several years and continues to support Maui Health through their commitment to the health and well-being of the Maui community.

“My family and I are grateful to Maui Health,” said Fleetwood. “We have experienced the care of the wonderful frontline workers and are thankful to the leaders who continue to work behind the scenes to bring the best services and providers to our community. Willie K. was such a special part of Maui and a great friend to many. I believe he would be very happy to know the gift of music will fill the walls of Maui Memorial and perhaps help in healing.”

The piano is on display on the first floor, above the main lobby, and fronting the Ambulatory Center Services lobby area. This is the second piano donated to the hospital, the first is located on the ground floor lobby and prior to the COVID-19 no-visitor policy, was used to share healing music with patients and visitors. At this time the pianos are not being used for in-person performances but there are plans for virtual performances over the next few months.

“We are thrilled and humbled to accept this donation, a wonderful gift of friendship from Mick in memory of his dear friend and Hawaii’s beloved Willie K.” said Tamar Goodfellow, Maui Health Foundation Board President. “We are extremely grateful for Mr. Fleetwood’s ongoing support of our hospital in providing essential health services to our Maui community.”