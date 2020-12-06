December 06, 2020 Surf ForecastDecember 6, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated December 6, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com