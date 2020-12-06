High Surf Warning issued December 06 at 3:52AM HST until December 07 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

