Maui police responded to eight burglaries, five vehicle thefts and 10 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2020.

Burglaries increased 100 percent from the week before when four incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 58 percent from the week before when 12 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 233 percent from the week before when three incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

8 Burglaries

Kāʻanapali:

Friday, Dec. 4, 9:17 a.m.: 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kāʻanapali at Hyatt Regency. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kahului:

Sunday, Nov. 29, 10:31 a.m.: 526 Kaulana St., Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1:58 p.m.: 100 block of S Papa Ave., Kahului. Residential, forced entry.



Kīhei:

Monday, Nov. 30, 4:10 p.m.: 1000 block of S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 5:46 p.m.: 300 Ohukai Rd., Kīhei at Kīhei Commercial Center. Non-residential, forced entry.

Waiheʻe:

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 7:42 a.m.: 4970 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 9:41 a.m.: 4920 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 6:27 a.m.: 1800 block of Piʻihana Rd., Wailuku. Residential, attempted entry.



5 Vehicle Thefts

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6:58 a.m.: 58 Kupuohi St., Lahaina at Island Grocery Depot. Unicarriers, white.

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 3:57 p.m.: 820 Olowalu Village Rd., Lahaina at Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop. Jeep, red.

Pukalani:

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 6:30 a.m.: 100 block of Hālaulani St., Pukalani. Toyota, grey.

Waiehu:

Monday, Nov. 30, 7:33 a.m.: 1100 block of Makaʻala Dr., Waiehu. Dodge, white.

Wailuku:

Monday, Nov. 30, 8:38 a.m.: 133 N Market St., Wailuku at Mental Health Kōkua. Honda, silver.

10 Vehicle Break-ins

Hāna:

Thursday, Dec. 3, 3:12 p.m.: Lower Nāhiku Rd. / Nāhiku Rd., Hāna. Nissan, white.

Kahului:

Sunday, Nov. 29, 9:59 a.m.: 200 block of Kaulawahine St., Kahului. Honda, red/white.

Monday, Nov. 30, 11:25 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului. Kia, grey.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Nov. 29, 11:25 a.m.: 300 block of Lakau Pl., Kīhei. Chevy, black. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 8:15 a.m.: 2400 block of S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei. Honda, red.



Lahaina:

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 12:14 p.m.: 1000 block of Limahana Pl., Lahaina. Nissan, grey.



Makawao:

Thursday, Dec. 3, 12:11 p.m.: 3100 block of Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Honda, red/white.



Nāpili:

Monday, Nov. 30, 10:26 a.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Nāpili. Honda, white.



Pāʻia: