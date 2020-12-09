Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on:

Friday, Dec. 11 , from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Shops at Wailea in South Maui; and

, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the in South Maui; and Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Paʻuwela Cannery in Haʻikū.

These and other free testing events are an opportunity for returning residents or visitors to take a voluntary secondary test after their arrival on Maui to confirm they do not have COVID-19.

For the Wailea testing event, motorists are asked to enter from the Shops at Wailea’s South (Mākena side) parking lot entrance off of Wailea Alanui Drive and exit at the North gate.

“These free testing programs are opportunities for residents and visitors to protect themselves, their families and communities from the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

All participants for the Haʻikū testing event must pre-register by visiting www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

For the Wailea event, pre-register at https://www.minitmed.com/travelers-voluntary

Participants are asked to come to the test site at their designated time.

Residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Participants must wear a face mask, and they are urged to come at their scheduled time. Results will be reported on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.

NOTE: The free testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.