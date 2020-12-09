Hawaiian Electric permanently closed its walk-in payment centers in Honolulu, Kahului, Hilo, Kona and Molokaʻi due to declining use and customers adapting to other payment options. The payment centers have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is encouraging customers to enroll for online services through its Online Customer Service Center or mobile app. Online, customers may start, stop or move service requests, request payment arrangements through an authenticated channel, report payment, submit billing inquiries, schedule one-time or automatic bill payment, as well as report and check status on outages.

Hawaiian Electric closed its payment centers in mid-March to keep customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and they have remained closed. Even before the pandemic, fewer than 5 percent of customers used the company’s walk-in payment centers. Those customers are now using other payment options, including automatic bill payment.

Although the walk-in centers are closed, payment drop boxes are available (checks only):

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu:

Alakea Street outside of 1001 Bishop St. office

Hawai‘i Island:

Hilo, 1200 Kīlauea Ave.

Kona, 74-5519 Kaiwi St.

Waimea, 66-1591 Kawaihae Rd.

Maui County:

Kahului, 210 W Kamehameha Ave.

Molokaʻi, 32A ʻŪlili St.

If customers prefer to pay in person, Western Union payment locations are available at retailers on Oʽahu, Hawaiʽi Island, Maui and Molokaʽi FCU (members only).

No service fee for Western Union payments

Remittance stub required

All locations accept cash; Foodland and Sack N Save also accept checks

Hawaiian Electric service disconnections for nonpayment have been suspended through Dec. 31, 2020, unless extended by regulators.

Customers who are having a difficult time paying their bill are urged to contact Hawaiian Electric to set up an interest-free payment plan so that their balance can be divided into more manageable monthly installments. Late fees are waived while on a payment arrangement.

Submitting the payment arrangement request form is the quickest way for customers to start the process. The form has been translated in different languages (Marshallese, Chuukese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Ilocano and Mandarin) and can be accessed from the webpage.