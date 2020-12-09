A Missouri man is the latest individual to be arrested on Maui for an alleged violation of Rules and Orders relating to quarantine and Contempt of Court.

Matthew Tittor, 42, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at around 6:54 p.m. at the Kahului Airport.

Police say Tittor arrived in Maui from Los Angeles at around 5:02 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020. Upon arrival, he did not have a negative, pre-travel COVID-19 test, or a required valid place of lodging for self-quarantine, as required under Governor Ige’s 16th emergency proclamation.

Police say further checks revealed Tittor to have a Contempt of Court, bench warrant.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, Tittor was contacted by MPD Call Center Staff. Police say Tittor indicated he wanted to voluntarily return back to Los Angeles.

Coordination with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and other assisting agencies were made, and Tittor will be voluntarily returning to the mainland later today.

Maui Police Department continues to work with other County, State and Community entities to ensure the Rules and Orders pertaining to the emergency proclamations are enforced.