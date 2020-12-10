Office of Hawaiian Affairs Maui Trustee, Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, was appointed chair of the OHA Board of Trustees today. The vote was taken during the first OHA board meeting since the November elections.

“Today we celebrate the dawning of a new effort with the common goal to uplift the Office of Hawaiian Affairs,” said Chair Lindsey, who has served as an OHA trustee since January 2012. “Our commitment is to build trust and cohesion amongst OHA’s Board of Trustees so that we may address past disputes with the State, and within our agency and community so that we can begin to face the many challenges as Hawaiians with a strong and unified house.”

In her acceptance speech during today’s board meeting, Chair Lindsey identified four priorities under her leadership. Those priorities are: 1) implementing OHA’s new Strategic Plan; 2) focusing on the development of OHA’s 30 acres of land in Kakaʻako Makai; 3) addressing the health challenges presented by COVID-19 to the Native Hawaiian community; and 4) improving the stewardship and protection of Native Hawaiian land and water resources. (See Chair Lindsey’s full speech here.)

Chair Lindsey has been a long-time member of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu and an active member of the Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club. In addition, she is a former properties administrator for Maui Land & Pineapple Co. as well as the former administrator for the County of Maui’s Land Use and Codes Division. She is also an award-winning recording artist.

SPONSORED VIDEO

OHA trustees today also selected the vice chair for the full board as well as the leadership for the board’s two standing committees. OHA’s new board leadership is:

OHA Board:

· Chair: Hulu Lindsey, Maui trustee

· Vice Chair: Leinaʻala Ahu Isa, trustee at-large

Committee on Resource Management:

· Chair: John D. Waiheʻe IV, trustee at-large

· Vice Chair: Luana Alapa, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi trustee

Committee on Beneficiary and Advocacy:

· Chair: Kaleihikina Akaka, Oʻahu trustee

· Vice Chair: Keola Lindsey, Hawaiʻi Island trustee

Today’s board meeting was the first since the general election, during which four OHA board seats were voted upon. Three trustees were elected to four-year terms. Kauaʻi and Niʻihau Trustee Dan Ahuna, an incumbent, was re-elected. This meeting was the first for OHA’s newest trustees: Hawaiʻi Island Trustee Keola Lindsey and Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi Trustee Luana Alapa.

The state Office of Elections has yet to certify the at-large OHA trustee race. Incumbent Trustee Keliʻi Akina’s victory in that election is currently being challenged in the Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court.

The Honorable Keith K. Hiraoka, an associate judge on the Intermediate Court of Appeals, administered the Oath of Office to the newly elected trustees at today’s meeting. OHA usually holds an investiture ceremony for the newly-sworn in trustees but that event is postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.