Azeka Shopping Center is inviting Maui residents to donate unwrapped toys to Maui Toys for Tots at the 19th Annual Azeka Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 13. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Up to five hundred breakfast loco mocos will be served to everyone who donates – courtesy of Nalu’s South Shore Grill.

To ensure everyone’s safety, this year will be a drive-through format. Participants are asked to please remain in your vehicle and share respect to the Aloha Meals Team by wearing a face mask.

Socially-distanced entertainment includes a truck show with IMM, roving Santa Claus, and more! Enter the first driveway closest to South Kīhei Road (by Taco Bell) and look for Santa’s canoe with all the toys and entertainment to enjoy.

This year’s toy drive is sponsored by Azeka Shopping Center, Minit Stop, Street Bikers United – Maui Chapter, Kimokeo Foundation, Aloha Meals, Intense Motorsports Maui, Pacific Cancer Foundation, Safeway, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, and ekolu kitchen1279.