A 72 year old Kīhei man suffered fatal injuries in a moped crash reported Thursday night on the Piʻilani Highway in South Maui.

Police identified the man as Victor Roob, and say he was initially transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries; however, once at the hospital, his condition deteriorated and he passed.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:01 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, on the Piʻilani Highway at Mikioi Place in Kīhei.

Police say a 2015 Mercedes Benz traveling south on Piʻilani Highway attempted to execute a left turn onto Mikioi Place when the vehicle collided with a Geniune brand moped operated by Roob. The moped was traveling north on Piʻilani Highway within the marked bicycle lane when the collision occurred, police said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police say the Roob was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The operator of the Mercedes Benz, a 47-year-old Kīhei woman, was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is pending.

Police say this was the seventh traffic fatality on Maui County roads this year, compared to 22 at the same time last year.