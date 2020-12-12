Mayor Michael Victorino is reminding qualified residents impacted by COVID-19 to collect their holiday food boxes at their designated times and locations on Monday, Dec. 14, and Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Vouchers were mailed to residents who received assistance through Maui Economic Opportunity’s Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership program. The vouchers are limited to one per address.

“This is an opportunity for these residents to have some holiday cheer with these holiday food boxes,” Mayor Victorino said.

The food box distribution is by voucher only; not a distribution for the general public. Recipients are asked to pick up their box at their respective location in Central Maui, South Maui, West Maui and Upcountry, during the date and time indicated on the voucher. The recipient’s name and mailing address should be written on the voucher and placed on the dashboard of their vehicle upon pick-up.

Everyone who received a voucher will have a reserved box.

For questions, please do NOT call MEO. Call the Office of the Mayor at 270-7855.