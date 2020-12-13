A 28-year-old Haʻikū man operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries in a mid-day accident on Sunday in Kahului.

The accident was reported at 11:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13,, 2020 on Dairy Road at the intersection with Hukilike Street.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals a Chevrolet pick-up traveling northeast on Hukilike Street attempted to execute a left turn onto Dairy Road when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was traveling southwest on Dairy Road when the collision occurred.

The motorcycle operator was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The male operator of the Chevrolet pickup truck, a 42-year-old Waiehu man, did not report any injuries.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The operator of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt, and airbags did deploy

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is still pending.

Police say there have been seven traffic fatalities on Maui County roads this year as compared to 22 at the same time last year.