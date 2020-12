Update: Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

A fire in Wailuku burned several abandoned vehicles, rubbish and 50′ x 50′ area of surrounding brush on Sunday afternoon off of Piʻihana Road.

The fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, and was brought under control by 5:30 p.m.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 1 from Wailuku, Engine 14 from Wailea and Tanker 10 from Kahului.

Original Post: 4:48 p.m. Dec. 13, 2020

Fire in Piʻihana area behind Maui Disposal off of Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku. Fire and police are on scene.