Man Accidentally Shot at Waiehu Residence, Investigation Ongoing

December 14, 2020, 6:39 PM HST · Updated December 14, 6:56 PM
A 26-year-old man was transported to the Queen’s Medical Center after he was accidentally shot at a residence in Waiehu, Maui on Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported at around 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Police say responding officers discovered the residence unoccupied and were informed the victim had been taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment of the gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to Oʻahu for further treatment.

The investigation is currently on-going and is currently classified as a miscellaneous accident.

