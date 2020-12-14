Sunset ‘Holiday’ Market Hosts Toy Drive Dec. 17 for IMUA Family ServicesDecember 14, 2020, 11:52 AM HST · Updated December 14, 11:52 AM 0 Comments
The monthly Sunset Market at Wailea Village is hosting a special Sunset “Holiday” Market on Dec. 17 with a toy drive benefitting IMUA Family Services from 4 to 7 pm.
Kamaʻaina and visitors are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys for ʻohana and keiki in need.
IMUA Family Services is a non-profit, community-based organization serving Maui, Moloka’i and Lana’i. Its mission is to empower children and their families to reach their full potential. Its programs and staff assist children with special needs, disabilities and developmental learning challenges in their most critical formative years using play-based instruction to help them move forward. IMUA also provides coaching and mentoring to parents and families to support their children.
Following toy safety guidelines, all donated toys for children aged 4-11 years old must be in new and original packaging and unwrapped to be checked for safety reasons. Recommended donations include musical, stacking, shape sorters, soft goods, puzzles, balls, building blocks, sound-activations, puppets, finger paints, bath toys and books. Those wishing to donate may bring toys or purchase new toys from the many local vendors at the Sunset Holiday Market, 100 Wailea Ike.
More than 30 small-business merchants offering made-in-Maui products will be on-hand, including delicious culinary and beverage treats, fashion for adults and children such as clothing, jewelry and accessories; and fine art, home décor, paper goods and stationery. It’s also a great time to finish holiday shopping while supporting local.
Participating Food and Beverage vendors:
- Akamai Coffee
- Brekkie Bowls
- Dope BBQ
- Kitoko Pastry & Catering
- Macadamia Nut Milk
- Make Hungry Maui
- Manoliʻs Pizza Company
- Maui Balsamic Vinegars and Oils
- Maui Cones
- Maui Cookie Lab
- Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate
- Maui Macaroons
- Maui Raw
- Pauwela Beverage Co.
- Tight Tacos
- Ululaniʻs Shave Ice
- A Maui Day
- Billy Aloha
- Bikini Market
- Clhei
- Droplets.
- Ehukai Love
- Kawai Aliʻi Designs
- Hannie Joy & Co
- Paradise Now Hawaii
- Puka Perri Designs
- Treehouse Designs
- WaterLily Maui
- Wings Hawaii
- Bella Bloom
- Bootzie
- HUE Home + Design
- Humbow Barks Maui
- Jill Sarchet Photography
- Letʻs Go Kiddo!
- Long Summer
- Love + Water
- Maui Artist Design Bailey Onaga
- Oak ʻn Koa
- Paper Garden
- Sabado Art Gallery & Boutique
- Studio Flora
- Wailea Blue Course Pro Shop
Participating vendors are subject to change without notice. Sunset Market is a continuation of Wailea Village’s mission to perpetuate local businesses. Most of its permanent tenants are locally-owned shops, all of which are open.
For safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wailea Village will be observing all mandates imposed by Maui County including social distancing, wearing masks, and hand cleansing. All tables will be outside and more than 6 feet apart. Each table will have hand sanitizers and maintain clean stations.
For more information on IMUA Family Services, visit www.imuafamily.org or call (808) 244-7467.