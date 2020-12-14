+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The monthly Sunset Market at Wailea Village is hosting a special Sunset “Holiday” Market on Dec. 17 with a toy drive benefitting IMUA Family Services from 4 to 7 pm.

Kamaʻaina and visitors are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys for ʻohana and keiki in need.

IMUA Family Services is a non-profit, community-based organization serving Maui, Moloka’i and Lana’i. Its mission is to empower children and their families to reach their full potential. Its programs and staff assist children with special needs, disabilities and developmental learning challenges in their most critical formative years using play-based instruction to help them move forward. IMUA also provides coaching and mentoring to parents and families to support their children.

Following toy safety guidelines, all donated toys for children aged 4-11 years old must be in new and original packaging and unwrapped to be checked for safety reasons. Recommended donations include musical, stacking, shape sorters, soft goods, puzzles, balls, building blocks, sound-activations, puppets, finger paints, bath toys and books. Those wishing to donate may bring toys or purchase new toys from the many local vendors at the Sunset Holiday Market, 100 Wailea Ike.

SPONSORED VIDEO

More than 30 small-business merchants offering made-in-Maui products will be on-hand, including delicious culinary and beverage treats, fashion for adults and children such as clothing, jewelry and accessories; and fine art, home décor, paper goods and stationery. It’s also a great time to finish holiday shopping while supporting local.

Participating Food and Beverage vendors:

Akamai Coffee

Brekkie Bowls

Dope BBQ

Kitoko Pastry & Catering

Macadamia Nut Milk

Make Hungry Maui

Manoliʻs Pizza Company

Maui Balsamic Vinegars and Oils

Maui Cones

Maui Cookie Lab

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate

Maui Macaroons

Maui Raw

Pauwela Beverage Co.

Tight Tacos

Ululaniʻs Shave Ice

Participating Clothing, Jewelry, Handbags and Accessories vendors:

A Maui Day

Billy Aloha

Bikini Market

Clhei

Droplets.

Ehukai Love

Kawai Aliʻi Designs

Hannie Joy & Co

Paradise Now Hawaii

Puka Perri Designs

Treehouse Designs

WaterLily Maui

Wings Hawaii

Paricipating Art, Home Decor, Gifts, Stationery and Souvenir vendors:

Bella Bloom

Bootzie

HUE Home + Design

Humbow Barks Maui

Jill Sarchet Photography

Letʻs Go Kiddo!

Long Summer

Love + Water

Maui Artist Design Bailey Onaga

Oak ʻn Koa

Paper Garden

Sabado Art Gallery & Boutique

Studio Flora

Wailea Blue Course Pro Shop