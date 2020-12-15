A Maui man got an unusual call about 8 a.m. on his 66th birthday. An employee at a car dealership informed him his 16-year-old Toyota Tacoma 4 x 4 had been stolen off a locked lot during the night.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Dr. John Dugan, an established dentist on Maui for more than 30 years. “I had just gotten off the phone with my daughter-in-law, who had called to wish me a happy birthday.”

The 2004 black truck was left overnight in a locked and gated area of Island Honda in Kahului, where it was being serviced.

Dugan was told the gate lock was broken, and that his vehicle was the only one stolen.

“I was in disbelief someone would go through such lengths to steal my old truck,” he said. “I’ve had it for 16 years and it certainly wasn’t the most valuable vehicle out there. … So I guess they really wanted this type of truck.”

The truck has Hawaiʻi plates MLY881 with a black tailgate pad, bed racks and a three-inch lift, according to police reports.

Police advise, if this vehicle is seen, “get out of the way, do not approach, attempt to follow or take other actions that could put you in danger.” Anyone with information on stolen vehicles should call 911.