December 16, 2020 Surf ForecastDecember 16, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated December 16, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW less than 5mph in the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com