The Shops at Wailea is celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas giveaway, hosted on the Center’s Instagram account.

“Our 12 Days of Christmas giveaway was designed to spread holiday cheer and delight our social media followers,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president at The Shops at Wailea. “We wanted to give participants the opportunity to win prizes, festive gifts and unique dining experiences from our incredible retailers and restaurants.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 12 and running through Wednesday, Dec. 23, The Shops at Wailea will celebrate the holidays by giving away one prize each day to followers who enter the giveaway. Prizes include items such as a $100 jewelry gift certificate to Moonbow Tropics, an oversized silk scarf from J.McLaughlin (valued at $98), gift cards to The Shops at Wailea restaurants, and more. Each winner will also receive a custom-designed Mele Kalimimaka tote and island-inspired shoe bag.

To enter, participants must follow @theshopsatwailea on Instagram, “like” the giveaway post, comment with their favorite holiday emojis and tag three friends.

The giveaway is open to Maui residents only. Winners will be chosen at random and notified each day via The Shops at Wailea’s Instagram story. No purchase is necessary to win.