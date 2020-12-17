AAA Hawai‘i: Gas Prices Drop Before HolidayDecember 17, 2020, 10:34 AM HST · Updated December 17, 10:34 AM 0 Comments
Gas prices moved slightly lower this past week, giving holiday gift shoppers a few more cents in their pockets, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. Today’s statewide average price for regular unleaded is $3.27 a gallon, which one cent less than last Thursday.
- In Kahului, the average price is $3.48, which is two cents less than last week, two cents lower than last month, and 36 cents lower than on this date a year ago.
- Regular gas in Līhuʻe Kauaʻi is $3.62 on average, which the same as a week ago, four cents higher than last month and 26 cents lower than a year ago today.
- In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $3.09, which is one cent lower than last week, three cents higher than last month, and 45 cents lower than the price on this date last year.
- The Hilo average gas price is $3.48, which is two cents lower than last week, three cents higher than last month, and 29 cents less than on this date a year ago.
“AAA predicts holiday travel to and from the islands will be far lower than previous years due to stay-at-home orders and concerns related to the pandemic,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “As a result, we expect a lower demand for gasoline through the end of this year.”