Gas prices moved slightly lower this past week, giving holiday gift shoppers a few more cents in their pockets, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. Today’s statewide average price for regular unleaded is $3.27 a gallon, which one cent less than last Thursday.

In Kahului , the average price is $3.48, which is two cents less than last week, two cents lower than last month, and 36 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Regular gas in Līhuʻe Kauaʻi is $3.62 on average, which the same as a week ago, four cents higher than last month and 26 cents lower than a year ago today.

In Honolulu , today's average price for regular unleaded is $3.09, which is one cent lower than last week, three cents higher than last month, and 45 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $3.48, which is two cents lower than last week, three cents higher than last month, and 29 cents less than on this date a year ago.

“AAA predicts holiday travel to and from the islands will be far lower than previous years due to stay-at-home orders and concerns related to the pandemic,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “As a result, we expect a lower demand for gasoline through the end of this year.”