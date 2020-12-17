A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged on Maui with alleged violation of rules and orders relating to travel quarantine and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Phillip Baloran was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at about 2:20 p.m., and was being held in lieu of $4,000 bail at last report.

Police say Baloran arrived on Maui from San Francisco on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test. He was subject to quarantine until his scheduled departure date of Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Records show Baloran checked himself into a hotel to quarantine, but checked out after staying just one day. Baloran provided hotel staff a Wailuku address of where he would be relocating to, but investigators made checks and police say he was not at the given address.

The homeowner of the given address was also contacted by investigators, and related that Baloran was being allowed to stay at the residence to quarantine. Police say Baloran was warned by the homeowner to remain in self-quarantine, but left the residence multiple times.