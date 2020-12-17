Thrivent, a diversified financial services organization, donated $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity Maui to help more than 10 families on Maui stay in their homes.

Thrivent’s donation will allow Habitat to provide mortgage relief to Habitat homeowners who need temporary assistance making their mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the spread of the novel coronavirus, more than 18 million households across

the United States were paying half or more of their income on a place to live. As the pandemic continues to cause job disruption and economic fallout, many households are

enduring lay-offs, unemployment and pay cuts. This wage loss has amplified the

financial burden on households to maintain essential payments and can result in

families having to trade-off between bills, mortgage or medical care.

“With layoffs happening this year due to the pandemic, many people are struggling to

make mortgage payments and other essential expenses,” said Sherri Dodson,

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Maui. “This award from Thrivent allowed us

to provide families with some financial relief during this difficult time.”

Habitat for Humanity Maui is one of 100 local Habitat organizations across the nation

partnering with Thrivent to help families stay in their homes during the COVID-19

pandemic. Thrivent is donating a total of $750,000 to Habitat for Humanity to assist

with mortgage-related relief and prevent foreclosures across the U.S.

“This year has been incredibly difficult for many people as financial hardship has

added stress and anxiety to daily lives,” said Nikki Sorum, senior vice president of

Thrivent Advisors at Thrivent. “This pandemic has underscored how important it is for

people to have safe, affordable homes. Given all we have endured in 2020, we are

especially honored to provide financial support to Habitat for Humanity to help people

stay in their homes so they can continue to build toward financial stability.”