+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The 8th Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului.

The drive-through Food Distribution is open to the public and will begin at 9 am and last the supplies of produce and assorted groceries are gone.

The center is located at 780 Onehee Avenue across from Maui Waena School. For traffic flow purposes, vehicles must enter Onehee Avenue by turning right from South Papa Avenue. Drivers are reminded not to impede traffic or block driveways.

As of November, the Bayanihan Food Distribution raised $38,572 in donations and distributed 5,313 food packages including 4,154 plate lunches, 1,000 turkeys, 45,081 canoed goods, 56,774 pounds of produce, 2,189 bags of rice, 10,577 packages of noodles, 1,501 dozen of eggs, 1,868 loaves of bread/pan de sal, 5,600 McDonalds certificates, 11,713 beverages, 18,550 snacks, 2,106 containers of spaghetti sauce, 3,600 Maui Gold pineapples and more than 2,500 dragon fruit. Also distributed: miscellaneous items such as toilet paper, coffee, goat cheese and masks.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Bayanihan Food Distribution is spearheaded by Binhi at Ani in cooperation with County of Maui and Maui Food Bank along with businesses, individuals and other community organizations.

For more information contact Melen Agcolicol at 808.205.7981, or via email to [email protected]