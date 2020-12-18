DRIVE THROUGH COUNTY HOLIDAY EVENT CANCELED FOR TODAY; SATURDAY’S EVENT (SUBJECT TO WEATHER) WILL RUN FROM 5-8 P.M.

The County of Maui has canceled its Drive Through Christmas event fronting the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku for tonight, Friday, Dec. 18. Mayor Michael Victorno said inclement weather resulted in tonight’s cancellation, but “hopefully tomorrow night there will be better weather and all can enjoy.”

The drive through event tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 19, will be expanded with a start time of 5 p.m., and will conclude at 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Visitors who drive through the County Building’s front parking lot on Saturday, will receive a holiday snack bag courtesy of Maui County.

This is a drive-through event with vehicle access from the Wells Street entrance to the parking lot. Enjoy holiday music, Christmas carolers and beautiful decorations and get a shaka from Santa Claus.