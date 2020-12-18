Crews on Scene of Pi‘ihana Road Brush FireDecember 18, 2020, 3:11 PM HST · Updated December 18, 3:11 PM 0 Comments
Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in the Piʻihana Road area of Wailuku.
Heavy smoke is visible in Central Maui from the fire.
Initial reports of the fire surfaced shortly before 2:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
This comes just five days after a separate fire in the Piʻihana area reported on Sunday. Responding units during Sunday’s incident found several abandoned vehicles and rubbish being burned.
