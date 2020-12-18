Crews on Scene of Pi‘ihana Road Brush Fire

December 18, 2020, 3:11 PM HST · Updated December 18, 3:11 PM
Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in the Piʻihana Road area of Wailuku.

Heavy smoke is visible in Central Maui from the fire.

Initial reports of the fire surfaced shortly before 2:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

This comes just five days after a separate fire in the Piʻihana area reported on Sunday.  Responding units during Sunday’s incident found  several abandoned vehicles and rubbish being burned.

*Stay with us for updates, which will be posted as they become available. 

