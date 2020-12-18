December 18, 2020 Surf ForecastDecember 18, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated December 18, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com