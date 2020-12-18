Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.