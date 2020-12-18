Wind Advisory issued December 18 at 3:35AM HST until December 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

