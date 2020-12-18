The Maui Arts and Cultural Center hosts “Live @ the MACC,” a live streaming event this Saturday, Dec. 19, starting at 7:30 p.m., featuring Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi.

The hālau, led by Nā Kumu Hula ʻIliahi & Haunani Paredes, will perform and talk story from the Castle Theater stage.

They will share their return to their teachings and source of knowledge, Loea Hula Aunty Pat Namaka Bacon and the beauty that nurtures their creativity and demand for perfection.

To view the show, log on to MauiArts.org or to the MACC’s Facebook or YouTube page.

The Live @ the MACC series is made possible by the support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists and art forms in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live-in-person events that meet or exceed current CDC guidelines.

All Live @ the MACC events are free of charge. Donations and support for the MACC are welcome and can be made online.

More Live @ the MACC events coming up this Sunday and in January: