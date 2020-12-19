Four Seasons Resort Maui created merriment for their employees this holiday season, despite it looking a little different this year. The resort, which reopened its doors nearly one month ago, always celebrates the holidays by creating magic for the employees’ keiki. This year, they designed a drive-through holiday party to keep the celebration alive.

On Friday afternoon, the Resort’s executive team, dressed as snowmen, reindeer, and elves, greeted approximately 100 families with holiday music, signs and air hugs. Santa and Mrs. Claus were also present and enjoyed gifting keiki with a sack of goodies containing games and treats. The event was organized to follow social distancing and mask regulations in order to safely distribute the gifts.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We weren’t going to let COVID get in the way of our holiday celebrations,” said General Manager Marc Bromley, outfitted in a snowman costume. “Now more than ever, our Four Seasons Maui ‘ohana needs each other’s support, so we are happy to find safe ways in which we can still show the love to our employees and their families.”

Four Seasons Resort Maui schedules monthly acts of care, not only to support the staff in this unprecedented time of need, but to ensure that employees stay connected, even if they’re not able to see each other as regularly as they did in the past. In addition, Bromley continues to check in with his employees daily through Zoom and phone calls, text messages, emails, and handwritten notes home.

“We’re optimistic that 2021 will be a brighter year,” said Bromley, “and that we will emerge from this challenging time a stronger team than ever.”