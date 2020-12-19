Jim Kingwell’s watercolor, Village by the Sea, was chosen by juror, George Allen, as the winner of the 31st annual Lahaina Poster contest during the recent Friday Night is Art Night in Lahaina.

There were 36 entries in the contest which was limited to Maui County artists. All images in the show are for sale and the full show will be on display at Village Gallery, 120 Dickenson Street in Lahaina until Jan. 8, 2021. Village Gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation will produce a numbered, signed, limited edition of 1,000 posters which will be for sale at Village Galleries and other locations around Maui. Proceeds from the sale of the poster will fund continued promotional efforts for Historic Lahaina Town.

The poster will be printed at Island Printing and Imaging in Lahaina. The poster will be 16” x 20” with the year 2021 printed beneath the image.

On Friday, Jan. 8, during Friday Night is Art Night from 5 to 8 p.m., Village Gallery will celebrate the release of the poster and Jim Kingwell will be signing posters by request.

With 21 art galleries located in a walkable four block area, Lahaina has often been called the “Art Capital of the Pacific.” Friday Night is Art Night in Lahaina, ongoing since 1989, is currently celebrated every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. in 18 of the galleries.