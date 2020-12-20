HouseMart Ace Hardware and Ben Franklin Crafts stores continue their annual tradition of raising funds for United Way chapters on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island through the sale of their limited-edition Holiday Gift Bundles.

The Holiday Gift Bundle is $20 and contains an aloha print cotton face mask, pair of socks and deck of playing cards in a gift box. The gift collection was inspired by the theme of staying home, staying safe and enjoying quality time with your family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPONSORED VIDEO

100% of the proceeds from the United Way Holiday Gift Bundle sales on Maui will benefit Maui United Way. To purchase a United Way Holiday Bundle visit HouseMart Ace Hardware and Ben Franklin Crafts store locations. The Holiday Bundles will be available in stores through Jan. 15, 2021.

HouseMart Locations

Kahului Ben Franklin Crafts

Kīhei Ace Hardware

Lahaina Gateway Ace Hardware

Lahaina Square Ace Hardware

Pukalani Ace Hardware

About HouseMart

HouseMart is a third generation, family-owned business. Headquartered in Honolulu, the company began as a small dry goods store on Maui in 1951 and has grown to a medium-sized, multi-state business consisting of 30 Ace Hardware, Ben Franklin Crafts and Daiso retail stores, employing over 550 employees in Hawaiʻi, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Kansas.