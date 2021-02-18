A A A

A Maui council resolution will be heard on Friday urging Governor David Ige to create a task force to establish protocols to safely resume organized sports and recreational activities in Hawai‘i.

The resolution is in response to the CDC’s updated guidance on engaging in sports during the pandemic, and subsequent revised guidelines in California relating to the return of youth and adults to recreational sports.

Council Vice-Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, who introduced the item, said it’s time to take necessary steps to establish statewide guidelines.

Central Maui Regional Sports Complex. PC: County of Maui.

The resolution cites the World Health Organization, stating “sedentary behavior and low levels of physical activity can have negative effects on the health, well-being, and quality of life of individuals,” and “quarantine can also cause additional stress and challenge the mental health of citizens.”

“We know that re-engaging our youth with sports and teammates has physical and psychological benefits,” said Rawlins-Fernandez, whose resolution cites Academy of Pediatrics guidance stating “youth may experience benefits from increased socialization and friends and coaches and return to a more structured routine.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Members of the public can view the council meeting on Akakū Channel 53 or provide testimony via the video conference link or phone number listed on the meeting agenda at MauiCounty.us/agendas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to receiving testimony by phone or video conference, the council will accept written testimony. For instructions on submitting written testimony, please visit http://mauicounty.us/testify/.

For more information, visit Mauicounty.us or contact the Office of Council Services at (808)270-7838.