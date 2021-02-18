Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:28 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 08:26 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 12:32 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 04:07 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:17 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will be on a gradual decline over the next few days. A series of small west-northwest swells are expected over the weekend and through the first half of next week. Surf along east facing shores will gradually increase during the weekend into early next week and could reach advisory thresholds by early next week. Small, mainly background southerly swells will continue throughout the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
