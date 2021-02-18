A A A

Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 08:26 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 12:32 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 04:07 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will be on a gradual decline over the next few days. A series of small west-northwest swells are expected over the weekend and through the first half of next week. Surf along east facing shores will gradually increase during the weekend into early next week and could reach advisory thresholds by early next week. Small, mainly background southerly swells will continue throughout the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.