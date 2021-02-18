A A A

Satoki Yamamoto Track at War Memorial Stadium. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

Mayor Michael Victorino announced today the limited reopening of the Satoki Yamamoto Track at War Memorial Stadium, beginning Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

The Yamamoto track will be open for running and walking only from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, the Maui Interscholastic League will be allowed to use the facility for track practice from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Thankfully, the declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases allow us to take this first step toward fully reopening this facility,” said Mayor Victorino in a press release. “Mahalo to everyone who is doing their part to limit the spread of this virus. Your support of public health guidelines means we can reopen the track for limited public use. Outdoor exercise is healthy for body, mind and spirit, so we’re happy to welcome the community back.”

Mayor Victorino said expanded use of the stadium will be phased in over time as allowed by public health and safety rules and requirements.

“We can’t let our guard down,” said Mayor Victorino. “Even though the track will be open for weekday walking and running and afternoon track practice, vaccinations have just begun, and we must consider the risk of COVID-19 variants. So please, continue to wear face masks, practice physical distancing and don’t gather in groups of more than five.”