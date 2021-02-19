A A A

Mouflon Sheep. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Online applications for a combination 2021 Lānaʻi Axis Deer and Mouflon Sheep Season will be available to the public beginning Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hunters will be required to apply online for this hunt.

The deadline for submitting applications will be 4 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Interested hunters are encouraged to submit applications well before the application deadline to insure proper processing.

The 2021 Lānaʻi Axis Deer and Mouflon Sheep Season will consist of four hunts:

The Archery Hunt will be held over 12 consecutive days, beginning May 26, 2021 and ending on June 6, 2021. Limited to 75 non-Lānaʻi resident hunters. All Lānaʻi residents who apply will be allowed to participate.

The Youth Hunt will be opened from Wednesday through Sunday, June 9-13, 2021. Limited to 75 non-Lānaʻi resident hunters. All Lānaʻi residents who apply will be allowed to participate.

The Muzzleloader Hunt will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, June 16-20, 2021. Limited to 75 non-Lānaʻi resident hunters. All Lānaʻi residents who apply will be allowed to participate.

The General Rifle Hunt will be held over eighteen consecutive weeks and opened on Wednesdays through Sundays, beginning on June 23, 2021 and ending on Oct. 24, 2021. Limited to 75 non-Lānaʻi resident hunters per week. All Lānaʻi residents who apply will be allowed to participate.

Pursuant to Title 13, Chapter 123, “Rules Regulating Game Mammal Hunting” (13-123-4) a number of special conditions and procedures will be in effect. Conditions of the hunt, including information related to COVID-19, are available online.

Additional details for this season are available at the DOFAW offices at the following telephone numbers: