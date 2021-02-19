Crime Statistics
Ex-Boyfriend Arrested on Allegations of Kidnapping, Attempted Murder on Lānaʻi
February 19, 2021, 1:27 PM HST
Maui police arrested a 23-year-old man on Lānaʻi after his ex-girlfriend reported she was able to escape from him after being held against her will.
The 41-year-old woman reportedly ran to the Lānaʻi police station for help at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Police say Alika Kaniho-Batoon was located and placed under arrest for second degree attempted murder, kidnapping, terroristic threatening and two counts of abuse by strangulation. He was being held in lieu of $71,000 bail.
The woman reported that the incident occurred at her home on Lānaʻi. She received treatment at the Lānaʻi Community Hospital for her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
