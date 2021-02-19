A A A

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaiʻi announced the nominations of Hawaiʻi students to the US military service academies for the class of 2025. The academies now consider the students’ applications for final selections.

“These young people are dedicated to serving our nation in uniform after years of hard work, community engagement, academic excellence, a commitment to physical fitness and outstanding personal character. I am proud to nominate them to our nation’s military service academies,” Senator Hirono said. “Each of these candidates, should they be selected, will be excellent representatives of and for Hawaiʻi and our community.”

The announcement includes Senator Hirono’s nominations for the US Air Force Academy, the US Military Academy, the US Naval Academy and the US Merchant Marine Academy. The US Coast Guard Academy uses a separate nomination process. Prospective students are measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions and volunteer or employment experiences. Nomination does not guarantee appointment.



The nominees are now considered by each academy’s director of admissions.

Senator Hirono’s Class of 2025 Academy Nominations are:



US Naval Academy

• Aidan Alexander, Campbell High School

• Traeven Gray, Kīhei Charter School

• Alexsandra Huntimer, ʻIolani School

• James Lyon, Punahou School

• Aaron Maguire, Mililani High School

• Caleb McCrillis, Kalāheo High School

• Nicole McGregor, Waiʻanae High School

• Micah Park, Kamehameha Schools

• Lillian Pieded, Mid-Pacific Institute

• David Torres, ʻIolani School



US Air Force Academy

• Andrew Agustin, Punahou School

• Victoria Brown, Lake Braddock High School (VA)

• Iwalani Campbell, McKinley High School

• Asa Chelius, Island School

• Luke Cheung, Christian Education Institute

• Roshan Engineer, Mililani High School

• Jack Faulkner, Kailua High School

• Jensen Garcia, Punahou School

• Alexis Huntimer, ʻIolani School

• Isaac Juan, Keaʻau High School

• Adam Kwock, Punahou School

• Maxwell Lee, Punahou School

• Keoni Mabini, Kapolei High School

• Kaliinoa Maeva, Punahou School

• Brock Malani, Kamehameha Schools

• Jasmine Oki, Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy

• Luke Phillips, Punahou School

• Sonny Koa Rosales, Kapolei High School

• Nanea Satterfield, Punahou School

• Summer Wong, Seabury Hall



US Military Academy at West Point

• Jamahl Adams, Lānaʻi High School

• Victoria Brown, Lake Braddock High School (VA)

• Iwalani Campbell, McKinley High School

• Luke Cheung, Christian Education Institute

• Luke Garcia, Island Pacific Academy

• Ethan Gerhardt, Punahou School

• Wyatt Hartsell, Waimea High School

• Michael Jagdon, Punahou School

• Ryu Kawajiri, Punahou School

• Brennan Lee, Home schooled

• Olivia Lutkevich, Island School

• Kaliinoa Maeva, Punahou School

• Ocean Mao, McKinley High School

• Madigan McConnell, Kahuku High School

• Sonny Koa Rosales, Kapolei High School

• Jack Schwab, Moanalua High School

• Johanna Seng, Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy

• Raven Skousen, Durant High School (FL)

• Andrew Somerville, ʻIolani School

• Annika Swanson, Punahou School



US Merchant Marine Academy

• Finn Bediamol, King Kekaulike High School

• Jack Faulkner, Kailua High School

• Aaron Maguire, Mililani High School

• Philip Sing, Punahou School