US Sen. Brian Schatz. Courtesy photo.

US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i announced 46 students nominated to attend one of our nation’s service academies. The four service academies are: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

“The students who attend our country’s service academies represent our nation’s best,” said Senator Schatz. “I look forward to seeing these young men and women grow into the next generation of military leaders.”

Applicants were considered based on their ability to successfully meet the rigorous demands for the undergraduate education and training of officers of the United States Armed Forces, as well as their demonstrated leadership skills through athletics and other organizations, and an overall commitment to the military, the community and our country. Nominees will now be considered for appointment by the US Service Academies.

The following nominees were named for consideration into our nation’s service academies:

US Air Force Academy

Jared Barrett, Hōlualoa, Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy (Hawai‘i Island)*

Karl Hanson, Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i (Hawai‘i Island)

Alexis Huntimer, Honolulu, ʻIolani School

Riku Iwai-King, Honolulu, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Adam Kwock, Honolulu, Punahou School

Maxwell Lee, Honolulu, Punahou School/San Diego State University

Brandon Pang, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama/University of Hawai‘i Manoa

Micah Park, Honolulu, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Nanealani Satterfield, Honolulu, Punahou School

David Torres, Kailua, ʻIolani School

US Military Academy (West Point)

Jamahl Adams, Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i High School/United States Military Academy Prep School (Lāna‘i)

Ashli Alcala-Romero, Honolulu, Maryknoll High School*

Luke Cheung, Honolulu, Homeschool

Cara Cunningham, Honolulu, Punahou School/Columbia University

Ryu Kawajiri, Honolulu, Punahou School

David Kondo, Honolulu, ʻIolani School

Jordan Lau, Honolulu, Punahou School

Brennan Lee, Honolulu, Homeschool

David Lee, Honolulu, ʻIolani School

Jonah Lee, Honolulu, Radford High School

Madigan McConnell, Haleʻiwa, Kahuku High School

Curtis Meares, Honolulu, Kalani High School

Casimir Paras, Wahiawā, Leilehua High School

Emery Ramirez, Honoka‘a, Homeschool (Hawai‘i Island)

Sonny Koa Rosales, ʻEwa Beach, Kapolei High School

Jack Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School

Johanna Seng, Honolulu, Hawai‘i Baptist Academy*

Tyler Sheindlin, Honolulu, McKinley High School

Andrew Somerville, Kailua, ʻIolani School

Grace Todd, Kapaʻau, Kohala High School (Hawai‘i Island)

US Naval Academy

Julian Armstrong, Lahaina, Lahainaluna High School (Maui)

Andrew Agustin, Honolulu, Punahou School

Luke de la Pena, Kalāheo, Waimea High School (Kaua‘i)

Warner Hoshide, Los Angeles, Brentwood School (CA)

Michael Jagdon, Honolulu, Punahou School

Kali’inoa Maeva, Honolulu, Punahou School

Caleb McCrillis, Kailua, Kalāheo High School

Luke Phillips, Honolulu, Punahou School

Lillian Piedad, Honolulu, Mid-Pacific Institute

Philip Sing, Honolulu, Punahou School*

US Merchant Marine Academy

Finn Bediamol, Ha‘ikū, King Kekaulike High School (Maui)*

Victoria Brown, Burke, Lake Braddock Second School (VA)

Peter Herrington, ‘Ewa Beach, Homeschool

Grant Austin Juan, Honolulu, McKinley High School

Aaron Maguire, Mililani, Mililani High School

Philip Sing, Honolulu, Punahou School

*Principal Nominee