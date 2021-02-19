Schatz Announces Nominees For US Service Academies
* Updated February 19, 10:53 AM
US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i announced 46 students nominated to attend one of our nation’s service academies. The four service academies are: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
“The students who attend our country’s service academies represent our nation’s best,” said Senator Schatz. “I look forward to seeing these young men and women grow into the next generation of military leaders.”
Applicants were considered based on their ability to successfully meet the rigorous demands for the undergraduate education and training of officers of the United States Armed Forces, as well as their demonstrated leadership skills through athletics and other organizations, and an overall commitment to the military, the community and our country. Nominees will now be considered for appointment by the US Service Academies.
The following nominees were named for consideration into our nation’s service academies:
US Air Force Academy
- Jared Barrett, Hōlualoa, Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy (Hawai‘i Island)*
- Karl Hanson, Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i (Hawai‘i Island)
- Alexis Huntimer, Honolulu, ʻIolani School
- Riku Iwai-King, Honolulu, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- Adam Kwock, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Maxwell Lee, Honolulu, Punahou School/San Diego State University
- Brandon Pang, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama/University of Hawai‘i Manoa
- Micah Park, Honolulu, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- Nanealani Satterfield, Honolulu, Punahou School
- David Torres, Kailua, ʻIolani School
US Military Academy (West Point)
- Jamahl Adams, Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i High School/United States Military Academy Prep School (Lāna‘i)
- Ashli Alcala-Romero, Honolulu, Maryknoll High School*
- Luke Cheung, Honolulu, Homeschool
- Cara Cunningham, Honolulu, Punahou School/Columbia University
- Ryu Kawajiri, Honolulu, Punahou School
- David Kondo, Honolulu, ʻIolani School
- Jordan Lau, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Brennan Lee, Honolulu, Homeschool
- David Lee, Honolulu, ʻIolani School
- Jonah Lee, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Madigan McConnell, Haleʻiwa, Kahuku High School
- Curtis Meares, Honolulu, Kalani High School
- Casimir Paras, Wahiawā, Leilehua High School
- Emery Ramirez, Honoka‘a, Homeschool (Hawai‘i Island)
- Sonny Koa Rosales, ʻEwa Beach, Kapolei High School
- Jack Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School
- Johanna Seng, Honolulu, Hawai‘i Baptist Academy*
- Tyler Sheindlin, Honolulu, McKinley High School
- Andrew Somerville, Kailua, ʻIolani School
- Grace Todd, Kapaʻau, Kohala High School (Hawai‘i Island)
US Naval Academy
- Julian Armstrong, Lahaina, Lahainaluna High School (Maui)
- Andrew Agustin, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Luke de la Pena, Kalāheo, Waimea High School (Kaua‘i)
- Warner Hoshide, Los Angeles, Brentwood School (CA)
- Michael Jagdon, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Kali’inoa Maeva, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Caleb McCrillis, Kailua, Kalāheo High School
- Luke Phillips, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Lillian Piedad, Honolulu, Mid-Pacific Institute
- Philip Sing, Honolulu, Punahou School*
US Merchant Marine Academy
- Finn Bediamol, Ha‘ikū, King Kekaulike High School (Maui)*
- Victoria Brown, Burke, Lake Braddock Second School (VA)
- Peter Herrington, ‘Ewa Beach, Homeschool
- Grant Austin Juan, Honolulu, McKinley High School
- Aaron Maguire, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Philip Sing, Honolulu, Punahou School
*Principal Nominee