MEO Opens Course Registration for Core Four Business Planning Series

February 21, 2021, 8:47 AM HST
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center will begin its next series of “Core Four Business Planning” classes on Tuesday, March 2 through Thursday, April 1.

The course is $50 and classes will be held twice a week from 5 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Financial assistance is available.

MEO BDC’s offers the 20-hour Core Four Business Planning course, which covers writing a business plan and provides information you need to know to start, operate and grow your business.  It is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or who are just starting and need further direction.

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can call David Daly or Lianne Peros-Busch at Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc., Business Development Center at (808) 249-2990. 

Registration is required for the five-week series and can be done by submitting an online application and going to the Business Development Center section. Enrollment forms can also be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at MEO’s Family Center.

Funding from the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development helps to make the Core Four Business Planning Classes possible.

