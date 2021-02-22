Maui Coronavirus Updates

Gov. Ige Orders Flags Lowered in Memory of More Than 500,000 Americans Lost to COVID-19

February 22, 2021, 1:41 PM HST
* Updated February 22, 1:43 PM
17 Comments
A
A
A

Governor David Ige has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. PC: (file Jan. 25, 2021) courtesy Office of Gov. David Ige.

At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i immediately, until sunset on ­­Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

“This action is being taken today, as the US marks a half-million COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Let us reflect on this loss and the memory of the more than 500,000 fellow Americans – including 431 in Hawai‘i —  who have died of COVID-19. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones on this day,” Gov. Ige said.

More Americans have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined, according to the White House proclamation.

President Joseph R. Biden is also asking Americans to observe a moment of silence at sunset, in honor of those who have died of COVID-19.

The president’s proclamation can be found here.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (17)
Trending Now
1One Ton of Used Maui Tennis Balls Find New Life 2Feb. 21, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 68 New Cases (33 O‘ahu, 28 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State) 3Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Feb. 20, 2021 4Maui Police Seek Help in Locating Endangered Person 5Informational Meeting on Upcountry Maui Axis Deer 6“Mask Up for Maui County” Program Aims to Boost Face Mask Use