A A A

The Kōkua pool is located at the Kahului Community Center in Central Maui. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Kōkua Pool, located at the Kahului Community Center in Kahului, will reopen for lap swimming beginning March 1, 2021.

The Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement saying reservations for lap swimming at the facility will be available Friday, Feb. 26, by calling the pool reservations line at (808) 270-6116.

Located at 275 Uhu St. in Kahului, the pool has been closed for renovation work.

The public is invited to visit the County of Maui website and review the Pool Reservations Policy and Pool Guidelines prior to making a reservation.

For questions, contact Duke A. Sevilla, Pool Manager, at [email protected] or (808) 270-6135.