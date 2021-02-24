A A A

The sign-up deadline to schedule a drop-off time for the annual “Household Hazardous Waste Collection” event is Friday, Feb. 26.

The drive-through waste collection event, hosted by the Maui County Department of Environmental Management will be held on Sunday, March 7.

Participants in the drive through event will be assigned an appointment time, and will be instructed to remain in their vehicles while professionals unload hazardous waste materials. All staff will be wearing face masks.

Drop off is by appointment only. Residents planning to take advantage of this service need to have a list hazardous materials ready and call Cameron Chemical Company at (808) 695-2999 by Friday, Feb. 26, to schedule a drop off time.

A crew from Cameron Chemical Company will be flying to Maui for this event. The company urges residents to schedule an appointment early so staff can know how much equipment and supplies to pack to safely process all of Maui’s household hazardous waste.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Items accepted include: aerosols, antifreeze, car batteries, household batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, oil-based paint, pesticides, solvents and thermometers. Residents should ask about other hazardous items when they call to make an appointment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This service is for residents only. For businesses that want to responsibly dispose of hazardous waste, contacts for hazardous waste processors are:

EnviroServices, (808) 839-7222

Oasis Environmental Group, (808) 529-1300

Cameron Chemical Corporation, (808) 695-2999

PSC, (713) 623-8777

This hazardous waste collection event is sponsored by the County of Maui, Department of Environmental Management, Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division.