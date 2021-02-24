A A A

Maunaloa Post Office, Molokaʻi. PC: USPS

Structural and vector control concerns have prompted the temporary closure of the Maunaloa Post Office on Molokaʻi.

The leased structure is located on the West End of the island and provides PO Box mail delivery to about 240 customers.

Effective immediately, and until further notice, Maunaloa PO Box customers are asked to pick up their mail at the back door of the Hoʻolehua Post Office, located at 69-2 Puʻupeelua Avenue in Hoʻolehua, during its business hours.

The Hoʻolehua Post Office is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure” said USPS Manager of Post Office Operations Gary Logan, who oversees all neighbor island postal operations. “We’ll provide an update on the status of this facility as soon as more information is available.”